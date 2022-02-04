Holycross stonemason Philip Quinn hosts workshop at the CBS Thurles

Thanks to Philip Quinn from Stonemad Sculpture Workshops in Holycross for engaging with our first year art students.
Philip introduced the boys to sand casting, plaster moulding and alginate casting.
A wonderful experience for the boys to meet a local success story.
Contributed to School Days at the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.