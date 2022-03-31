Council invites applications for disability funding for 'Changing Places'

Tipperary County Council are inviting expressions of interest from Sporting Organisations, Community Groups, Chamber of Commerce or Public Buildings around the county who want funding for changing places facilities in Tipperary.

The funding, which is being provided through the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund 2021 from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, would provide fully accessible toilets and appropriate changing facilities for persons with limited mobility or in a wheelchair.

Funding could be provided at two locations in the county with a budget of €40,000 to provide each facility.

The expressions of interest will be evaluated by Tipperary County Council and agreements made with partner organisations selected to provide the facilities.

Facilities planned will also be considered by Changing Places Ireland so that they can be registered as a Changing Place https://changingplaces.ie.

Application form, specification requirements and further details can be viewed on our website link https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/community-and-economic-development/changing-places-provision-expression-interest or contact Dan Downey, Disability Access Officer at 0818 06 5000.

Closing date for expressions of interest is Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4pm.