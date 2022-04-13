Popular Thurles walk closed for works

Stock image
Thurles Municipal District has announced works to commence on the Ladyswell section of the River Suir Walk this week.
The section of the walk will be closed for two weeks.
PUBLIC NOTICE— ThurlesMD (@ThurlesMD) April 12, 2022
Work will commence this week on the Ladyswell section of the River Suir Walk Thurles. This section will be closed to the public for a 2 week period. @TipperaryCoCo @thurles_ie @VisitTipp @TipperaryLive
