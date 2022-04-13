Irish Water are repairing a burst water main in Terryglass
Irish Water is reporting a burst water main which may interrupt supply in Terryglass and the surrounding area.
Repair works are expected to be complete by 6:30pm today, April 13.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
