Domhan Glas & Holycross Tidy Village thank the community after a successful spring clean

Paddy Hayes Holycross Tidy Village with Tom, Martina & Ruth Cummins Moycarkey.
Domhan Glas & Holycross Tidy Village sincerely thank all those who took part in, and supported the Annual Spring Clean of our approach roads on April 2 last.
We also thank those who attend to litter in our community on an ongoing basis and those who will be out to spring clean on other dates.
The Co-operation with Ballycahill, Moycarkey and Clounalty was a great success this year.
