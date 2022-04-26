A burst water main in the Kilcommon area may cause issues for some households
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in the Kilcommon area today.
Kilcommon, Rearcross, Whitewalls and surrounding areas are expected to be affected.
Repair works are expected to be complete by 4pm today, April 26.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
Pictured at the launch were: Pat McKenna (DIL Committee), Rachel Holloway (DIL Committee), Una Healy, Gill Moore (DIL Committee), Pat Cleary (DIL Committee), Jonathan Gleeson (DIL Chairperson)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.