International success for Ursuline hockey player

Kate Ryan, Ursuline Thurles, a member of the Irish U18 Hockey Team who competed in the Five Nations Tournament between 14 -19 April
Congratulations to Kate Ryan, Sixth Year, who played for the Irish U18 Hockey team in Lilleshall between 14 - 19 April.
The Irish team competed against Holland, Belgium, Germany and England.
Well done to Kate on her international success.
Photographer Maria Taylor captured this great fun-filled shot at the recent Cahir GAA Club Easter Camp.
