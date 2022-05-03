Search

03 May 2022

Ursuline first-year basketball team play in the All Ireland Quarter Final

Ursuline First Year Basketball Team who played in an All Ireland Quarter Final on Tuesday 26 April

03 May 2022 4:15 PM

Well done to the First Year Basketball team who played in the All Ireland Quarter Final in Dublin last week.

They put up a brave fight against an experienced side from Coláiste na Carraige, Donegal. It was a very tight match all the way through, with the Ursuline and their Ulster opponents level at full time.

In the end, the School was beaten by a point in overtime. They were very close but couldn’t manage to pull off the win on this occasion.

There is no doubt the First-Year Basketball team are only beginning in the on-court endeavours, and hopefully, they will continue to from strength to strength in the coming years.

If they can reach an All-Ireland Quarter Final in their first year playing together, the future certainly looks bright.

Well done also to coach Ms Annmarie Ryall who brought on the girls and was dedicated and encouraging throughout the season to both the First and Second Year teams.

