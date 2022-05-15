Search

15 May 2022

A student and teacher from Coláiste Phobal Roscrea win prizes at this year's German Essay Writing Awards

Ulrike Scholler (vice president Irish Austrian Society) His Excellency Dr Thomas Nader Ambassador of Republic of Austria Nadine Simplicio Dr Declan Downey (president Irish Austrian Society)

15 May 2022 12:00 PM

Congratulations to Nadine Simplicio, fifth-year, which was a prize winner in the Irish Austrian Society German Essay competition. Nadine wrote an essay in German on why we need the European Union and came third in the senior category.

Prize winners were guests of honour on Thursday April 29 at the residence of the Austrian ambassador, Dr Thomas Nader. 

The Irish Austrian Society also present the Catriona Dowling perpetual trophy to the teacher, who, in the opinion of the adjudicators, has demonstrated commitment to and enthusiasm for the essay competition. Nadine's German teacher Eimear O Meara was runner up this year and was also presented with an award. 

Congratulations to Nadine and Ms O’Meara from all here in Coláiste Phobal.

