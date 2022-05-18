Temporary traffic management plan in Ballinunty on Friday
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan on the L-2201-1 at Lanespark, Ballinunty, from 8am to 5pm on Friday, May 20.
Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.
