Tipperary school an hour away from All-Ireland Ladies Football title

Beaten at the same stage last year, Loreto Clonmel will be hoping to go one better when they play Scoil Chríost Rí of Portlaoise in the Lidl All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Senior A Ladies Football Final this Saturday.

The match will be played in John Locke Park, Callan at 1pm and will be streamed live on the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/.

This is the first time that a Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Final will be broadcast live by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, and commentary will come from Jerome Quinn and Tipperary senior team captain Samantha Lambert.

In the semi-final the Clonmel school gained revenge on Loreto Cavan, who beat them in last year’s decider, and are now just an hour away from a famous victory.

“It’s a great achievement to reach the final again”, says Loreto manager Niamh Barry.

“We feel we could have played better last year and hopefully everyone will have learned from the experience”, she says.

With the core of last year’s team, the Clonmel school needed a replay to overcome the stern challenge of John the Baptist School, Hospital, in the Munster Final.

The teams finished level after a thrilling first game but Loreto left no room for argument in the replay, winning by 1-8 to 0-4.

Now they are preparing to face the team they beat at the penultimate stage last year.

“Last year’s semi-final (played on Astroturf) was a very tight and competitive game and we’re expecting the same on Saturday”, says Niamh Barry.

“The girls have done everything asked of them and hopefully they’ll get over the line.

“Their commitment has been unbelievable and it has been a privilege to have been a part of it all.

“Everyone, including their clubs, families and the county has been working to get the best out of this team”, the manager added.

