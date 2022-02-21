Irish Water are repairing a burst water main in Tipperary Town
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main near Tipperary Town today, February 21.
The works may cause supply issues to the Galbally Road, the Emly Road, Lattin, Cullen, Glenbane, Monard, the Limerick Road, Tipperary Town and the surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled until 4pm.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
