13 Feb 2022

Ursuline students finish third in the east Munster Post Primary Cross Country competition

Ursuline students finish third in the east Munster Post Primary Cross Country competition

Ursuline’s Kate Ferncombe who finished in third place in the East Munster Post Primary Cross Country in Dr Crokes.

13 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Well done to the four Ursuline Athletics teams who qualified and competed in the East Munster Post Primary Cross Country held in Dr Crokes, Thurles on Thursday, February 3.

The School proudly took the Minor, Junior and Intermediate Girls Titles and finished in the top six in the Senior Competition.

Well done to all who ran brilliantly in the blue singlet.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

