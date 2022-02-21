Reservoir disruption in Cappawhite
Irish Water is reporting a reservoir interruption in Cappwhite, which may disrupt the water supply in the area today.
The works may cause supply issues to Cappawhite, Annacarthy, Dundrum, Knockavilla, Camas, Ballinahinch, Raheen, Soloheadbeg, Monard, Newtown, Toem, Donhill, Chadville and the surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled until 7pm Monday, February 21.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
