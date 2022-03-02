Valve installation works in Thurles
Irish Water is carrying out valve installation works which may disrupt supply to Thurles.
Areas expected to be affected are Castlemeadows, Racecourse Road, Leugh, Thurles and the surrounding areas.
The works will take place between 11am Wednesday, March 2 and 2pm, Thursday, March 3.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
The new chair of Nenagh Darkness Into Light, Ryan O’Meara, right, with outgoing chair and current secretary Brendan Murphy
