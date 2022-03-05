Search

05 Mar 2022

Tipperary man to climb the Devils Bit for Climb with Charlie

Borris in Ossory's Canice Sheeran has set up an iDonate page to fundraise

Tipperary man to climb the Devils Bit for Climb with Charlie

Tipperary man to climb the Devils Bit for Climb with Charlie

05 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

Charlie Bird’s diagnosis of motor neuron disease was devastating initially, but the amount of support he received from the general public was a huge source of strength for him and his family. Charlie now wants to use this outpouring of support to help other people suffering from a terminal illness and those suffering from thoughts of suicide and self-harm. 

Charlie intends to climb Croagh Patrick on Saturday, April 2, to raise funds for two charities very close to his heart – Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and Pieta House, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity. Due to health and safety restrictions, the numbers who will be allowed to climb Croagh Patrick on that day will be limited, but Charlie’s hope is that people all over Ireland will get involved in ‘Climb with Charlie’ in their own area. 

With this in mind, local man Canice Sheeran has decided to attempt to climb the Devils Bit in Tipperary on the same day, April 2. He has set up a fundraising page through Charlie’s www.donate.ie page, all funds will go towards Charlie’s above-named charities. The Fundraiser can be accessed through Canice’s Facebook page or simply google www.idonate.ie/CaniceSheeran922 

All donations towards this worthy cause will be gratefully appreciated. 

