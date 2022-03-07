Search

08 Mar 2022

TRAFFIC: Temporary traffic management on the Lisnamrock to Coalbook Road Tipperary

TRAFFIC: Temporary traffic management on the Lisnamrock to Coalbook Road

TRAFFIC: Temporary traffic management on the Lisnamrock to Coalbook Road Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Mar 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has announced an emergency closure of the L-2111-3 Lisnamrock to Coalbook Road.

The plan will be in place from tomorrow Tuesday, March 8 at 8am until Thursday, March 10 at 5pm. 

The closure is to facilitate roadworks.

Local access will be maintained.

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

March 7 death notices for Tipperary

Tipperary Soccer: Important wins for Wilderness Rovers and Clonmel Celtic

Cashel Palace Hotel opens its magnificent doors following a major refurbishment by the Magnier family

The Magniers are owners of world-famous Coolmore Stud

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media