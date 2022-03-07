TRAFFIC: Temporary traffic management on the Lisnamrock to Coalbook Road Tipperary
Tipperary County Council has announced an emergency closure of the L-2111-3 Lisnamrock to Coalbook Road.
The plan will be in place from tomorrow Tuesday, March 8 at 8am until Thursday, March 10 at 5pm.
The closure is to facilitate roadworks.
Local access will be maintained.
