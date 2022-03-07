Leak detection works for Tipperary Town
Irish Water is carrying out leak detection works that may disrupt supply to Tipperary Town on Wednesday.
Dundrum Road, Marian Terrace, Rossmore, Tipperary Town, and surrounding areas are expected to be affected.
The works will take place between 1am, and 5am on Wednesday, March 9.
A traffic management plan will be in place during the works.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.