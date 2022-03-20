TRAFFIC: Road works outside Thurles on Monday
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan for the L-2201-1 Lanespark - Ballynonty.
The plan will come into place Monday, March 21, from 8am until 5pm.
Diversions will be in place, and local access will be maintained.
Road users should expect delays.
