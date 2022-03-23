Search

23 Mar 2022

Walk-in vaccine clinics this week in Nenagh

Walk-in vaccine clinics this week in Nenagh

Walk-in vaccine clinics this week in Nenagh

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Mar 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

In Nenagh, the HSE will be operating this week's covid-19 walk-in vaccination clinics on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

 

Ages Five to Eleven

Children aged five to eleven can access the walk-in vaccination clinic on Friday, March 25, between 1:30pm and 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 6:30pm.

 The clinic will be open again on Sunday, March 27, between 8.30am and 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 5pm.

 This clinic is for dose one and dose two.

 

Ages 12 and over

 Those aged 12 and older can avail of doses one and two and boosters in walk-in clinics on Friday, March 25, between 8:30am to 12:30pm, and on Saturday, March 26, 8:30am and 12:30pm 1:30pm to 5pm. 

 All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel. 

Tipperary Rugby: Double delight for Kilfeacle & District underage teams

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 23

CBS Thurles take home first prize in the Tipperary Student Enterprise Awards

This is the second win for the CBS in three years

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media