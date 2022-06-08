There have been no dog fouling fines issued in Tipperary in the last three years

Tipperary County Council has not issued any fines for dog fouling in 2020, 2021 or to date in, 2022.

This is according to a Freedom of Information request made to the Tipperary County Council by the Tipperary Star.

In their response, they say dog fouling is very difficult to prove.

“The current legal framework makes this a complex area, and an offence can be difficult to prove, hence the low figures for dog fouling fines issued.

“An officer of the local authority would need to witness the dog fouling, establish ownership of the dog and may have difficulties obtaining the owner’s names/address, said Tipperary County Council.

According to the council’s response, expenditure on dog warden services increased from €186,562 in 2020 to €203,601 in 2021.

So far this year, the council has spent €57,680 on dog warden services.

The council currently employs two full-time Dog Wardens with Dog Control Units at Ballyclerihan, Clerihan and Knockalton, Nenagh.

Toxocariasis

Tipperary County Council says they recognise that as well as being unsightly, dog waste is a danger to public health.

According to their website, Tipperary County Council dogs carry roundworms which can be transmitted to humans through contact with dog faeces.

The HSE say these worms present a risk of toxocariasis, a disease which can cause organ damage and eye disease.

Children are of particular risk because they play outside, and their immune systems are yet to develop properly.

Therefore, Tipperary County Council says dog waste must be disposed of appropriately.

Mutt Mitts

To combat the amount of waste on the streets in Tipperary, the council say they have rolled out several initiatives to raise awareness and help the public pick up after their dogs.

Mutt Mitts are provided free in 22 locations in Tipperary.

These locations include not only towns like Thurles, Nenagh and Cahir, but also New Inn, Ballingarry and Kilenaule.

A map is available on the Tipperary County Council website.

Last year, 500 free hi-vis jackets with the message ‘My dog supports a clean environment – Keep Tipp Tidy’ were made available through Supervalu in Thurles, Tipperary Town, Carrick-On-Suir, Clonmel and in Centra in Nenagh.

Additionally, the council collaborated with local authorities in Cork, Clare and Limerick on a social media campaign from April 28 to May 3 on the importance of cleaning up after your dog.

A staff member visited areas with high dog fouling rates in Cahir and Tipperary Town to distribute information directly to the public.

“Tipperary County Council is committed to tackling the scourage of dog fouling, by engaging with the public, raising awareness and trying to change behaviour and stresses that dog fouling is not acceptable,” said Tipperary County Council.