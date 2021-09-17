Search

17/09/2021

Tipperary football championship fixtures for this weekend

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Senior Football Championship Fixtures - September 17th - 20th

Senior Football Championship: 

Group 1:

Aherlow V Moyle Rovers, Sunday Sep 19th @ 2pm; Venue: Cashel.


Cahir V Upperchurch-Drombane, Sunday Sep 19th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Boherlahan.

Group 2:

Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Moyne/Templetouhy, Saturday Sep 18th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Cashel.


Ballyporeen V Éire Og Annacarty, Saturday Sep 18th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Bansha.

Group 3:

Arravale Rovers V Clonmel Commercials, Sunday Sep 19th @ 2pm; Venue: Cahir.


Ardfinnan V Moycarkey-Borris, Sunday Sep 19th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Golden.

Group 4:

Killenaule V Rockwell Rovers, Saturday Sep 18th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Fethard.


JK Brackens V Loughmore/Castleiney Saturday Sep 18th @ 6pm; Venue: Templetuohy.

Intermediate Football Championship: 

Group 1:

Grangemockler/Ballyneale V Mullinahone, Sunday Sep 19th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Carrick.

Group 2:

Golden-Kilfeacle V Loughmore/Castleiney,Saturday Sep 18th @ 2pm; Venue: Littleton.

Clonmel Commercials V Fethard, Saturday Sep 18th @ 2pm; Venue: Monroe.

Group 3:

Galtee Rovers V Fr Sheehy's, Saturday Sep 18th @ 2pm; Venue: Cahir.

Cashel King Cormacs V Drom-Inch, Sunday 19th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Holycross.

Group 4:

Borrisokane V Moyle Rovers, Saturday Sep 18th @ 2pm; Venue: Templemore.

Clonoulty/Rossmore V JK Brackens, Sunday Sep 19th @ 2pm; Venue: The Ragg.

