Tipperary football championship fixtures for this weekend

Senior Football Championship Fixtures - September 17th - 20th
Senior Football Championship:
Group 1:
Aherlow V Moyle Rovers, Sunday Sep 19th @ 2pm; Venue: Cashel.
Cahir V Upperchurch-Drombane, Sunday Sep 19th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Boherlahan.
Group 2:
Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Moyne/Templetouhy, Saturday Sep 18th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Cashel.
Ballyporeen V Éire Og Annacarty, Saturday Sep 18th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Bansha.
Group 3:
Arravale Rovers V Clonmel Commercials, Sunday Sep 19th @ 2pm; Venue: Cahir.
Ardfinnan V Moycarkey-Borris, Sunday Sep 19th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Golden.
Group 4:
Killenaule V Rockwell Rovers, Saturday Sep 18th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Fethard.
JK Brackens V Loughmore/Castleiney Saturday Sep 18th @ 6pm; Venue: Templetuohy.
Intermediate Football Championship:
Group 1:
Grangemockler/Ballyneale V Mullinahone, Sunday Sep 19th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Carrick.
Group 2:
Golden-Kilfeacle V Loughmore/Castleiney,Saturday Sep 18th @ 2pm; Venue: Littleton.
Clonmel Commercials V Fethard, Saturday Sep 18th @ 2pm; Venue: Monroe.
Group 3:
Galtee Rovers V Fr Sheehy's, Saturday Sep 18th @ 2pm; Venue: Cahir.
Cashel King Cormacs V Drom-Inch, Sunday 19th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Holycross.
Group 4:
Borrisokane V Moyle Rovers, Saturday Sep 18th @ 2pm; Venue: Templemore.
Clonoulty/Rossmore V JK Brackens, Sunday Sep 19th @ 2pm; Venue: The Ragg.
