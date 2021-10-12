WATCH: Pundits rave about Tipperary out-half after top performance for Munster

Nenagh's Ben Healy has been receiving rave reviews after recent excellent performances for Munster early in the new season.
Speaking on Against the Head on Monday night, Donal Lenihan heaped praise on Healy and highlighted his quality in the recent away victory against the Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.
See clip below
Ben Healy continued his upwards career trajectory in @Munsterrugby's win over Scarlet's on Sunday. Donal Lenihan discusses his potential. #RTERugby #URC pic.twitter.com/v9Kp9xrS7B— RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 11, 2021
Pictured rehearsing for the ‘Year of 21’ to be staged at three different venues during October were are Debbie Duggan, Pat Egan, Grace Egan and Lilly Clancy
The wanted poster for Dan Breen. There will be an interesting talk on a wide range of Tipperary history at Knockavilla Hall this Friday night.
