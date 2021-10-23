Search

Féile na NGael Golden Jubilee ceremony to take place in Semple Stadium

Féile na nGael celebrates its fiftieth anniversary in 2021 and a number of events have been organised this year to commemorate this achievement despite the impact of Covid-19 restrictions. 

In recognition of the founding of Féile na nGael in Tipperary in 1971, a special hurling blitz competition will be held on the 28th of October, with Tipperary clubs hosting the group stages of the competition, culminating with the finals in Semple Stadium. 

Over the last 50 years many people have been involved in the organisation of Féile, and in recognition of that outstanding service the county board have organised a ceremony at Semple Stadium which will also take place Thursday 28th October at 4:15pm. 

The ceremony will involve the unveiling of a plaque by Uachtarán Larry McCarthy at Semple Stadium and will take place in conjunction with the blitz finals. Following the unveiling of the plaque by the Uachtarán refreshments will be served in The Dome, Semple Stadium. 

