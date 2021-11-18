Weekend GAA Fixtures - November 19 - 21

County Tipperary
20-11-2021 (Sat)
FBD Insurance County U/19 Football Championship Final
Cappawhite Gaels V Upperchurch Drombane in Dundrum 1.00
FBD Insurance Tom Cusack Cup Final
Aherlow V Rockwell Rovers in Sean Treacy Park 1.30
FBD Insurance County JAF Championship Final
Ballina V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Templemore 2.00
21-11-2021 (Sun)
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Relegation Final
Cahir V Moyne/Templetuohy in Boherlahan 12.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Final
Drom & Inch V Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Semple Stadium 12.30
FBD Insurance County JBH Championship Final
Kiladangan V Clonouolty/Rossmore in Newport 2.00
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Final
Loughmore/Castleiney V Clonmel Commercials in Semple Stadium 2.30
FBD Insurance JBF Championship Semi-Final
Aherlow V Carrick Davins or Grangemockler/Ballyneale in New Inn 11.30
