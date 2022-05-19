Irish Water are working to resolve possible supply disruptions in three areas of Tipperary today

Irish Water are working to resolve supply disruptions in three areas of Tipperary today
Scalaheen Area
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Scalaheen area until 4pm today, May 19.
Customers in the Scalaheen, Ballynilard, Clonpet and the surrounding areas may experience supply disruption.
Edenmore Area
They are also repairing a burst main in the Edenmore area.
Those repairs are due to be complete by 6pm today and may affect the Loughryan, Loughloher, Grangemore, Kilnabutler, Edenmore and the surrounding areas.
Gortnahoe Area
Irish Water says they are investigating reports of a supply issue in the Gortnahoe area.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
