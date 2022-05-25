Irish Water customers in the Ballinure area may experience supply disruptions today
Irish Water is reporting a burst water main in the Ballinure area today.
Customers in Dualla, Killenaule, Ballinure and the surrounding areas.
They are carrying out repairs they expect to complete by 4:30pm this evening, May 25.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.