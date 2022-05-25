A Tipperary Men's Shed is to host night of song and music this weekend

Moycarkey, Two Mile Borris and Littleton Men's Shed to host music night this weekend
Moycarkey Two Mile Borris and Littleton Men's Shed would like to invite existing and new members to join them for a night of song and music in Corcoran's Pub, Two Mile Borris on, this Saturday evening, May 28, at 8pm.
All are welcome.
