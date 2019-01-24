REVEALED: The shortlist for Tipperary's All Time Great

The shortlist of names for the search to find Tipperary's All Time Great has been drawn up and the competition will now begin in earnest.

Sixteen people have been selected from hundreds of nominations and now the fun really begins! Tipperary Live will shortly launch a series of online polls pitting our nominees head-to-head at quarter-final, semi-final and eventually final stage over the coming weeks.

A draw will take place this Friday, the results of which will be posted in video online. Then, the polls will ask you, the reader, to determine who is Tipperary's All Time Great.

"As you can see, a fantastically varied list of 16 names has been assembled - generations of people who have contributed greatly to local life in this county and this recognises their work,” according to The Nationalist editor Michael Heverin and Tipperary Star editor Anne O'Grady.

The following are the sixteen nominees for Tipperary's All Time Great:

Nicky English

Frank Patterson

Tom Kiely

Maurice Davin

Micheál Ó Súilleabháin

The Clancy Brothers

Adi Roche

Michael Kinane

Shane McGowan

Louise Kennedy

Dr Tony Ryan

Jimmy Doyle

Charles J Kickham

The 2 Johnnies

Pat Shortt

Thomas McDonagh